ISP releases results from Memorial Day weekend enforcement campaign

Illinois State Police announced the results of the Memorial Day weekend enforcement campaign.

The reporting period was May 26-29. During that time, troopers say they issued 5,585 traffic citations and 4,597 written warnings.

Troopers also made 80 DUI arrests, wrote 530 seatbelt citations and assisted 576 stranded motorists.

Additionally, ISP held a statewide "Click It or Ticket" campaign from May 12-30. During that time, troopers issued 9,615 traffic citations and made 165 DUI arrests. They also wrote 306 cell phone violations, 1,999 seatbelt citations and 146 child restraint citations.

