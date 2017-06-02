Carbondale police to carry torch for Special Olympics of IL

The Carbondale Police Department will carry the torch on June 7 for Special Olympics of Illinois.

Due to ongoing construction projects, the police department changed the route of its leg of the run. It will now start at the Play Port Marina Dock at Crab Orchard Lake, off Spillway Road.

The run will proceed westbound on East Walnut Street (Old Route 13), south on South Lewis Lane to East Grand Avenue, west on East Grand to South Washington Street, north on South Washington and ending at the Public Safety Center.

The public is welcome to the kickoff and to join them at the finale.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest year-round fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. It has raised nearly $43 million over 31 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics athletes and their accomplishments.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.