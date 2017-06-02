Murphysboro, IL residents take advantage of city-wide cleanup event

People in Murphysboro, Illinois are taking full advantage of the annual city-wide cleanup event on Friday, June 2.

Anyone who can prove they live in the city can drop off extra trash, debris, and other large items at no cost.

It's located at the storage yard on Shomaker Drive.

Murphysboro was one of the many places impacted by Spring Flood '17, which means lots of debris left behind.

"It's just very convenient, I was just saying this morning that I'm really glad the city does this, not just because of our things but I see trash all over the town," Laura Cates Duncan, from Murphysboro, said. "Really hope people take advantage of the opportunity to come in and get rid of the stuff that they no longer need and clean our town up."

The city-wide cleanup continues on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

