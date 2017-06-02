Rock on at the annual rock swap

Talk about people who know how to rock. Rock collectors unite!

The annual Rock Swap is planned for June 9 through 11 at Missouri Mines State Historic Site.

It's a free event that goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This event is for rock hobbyists from across the Midwest. Participants will be selling, swapping or buying rock and mineral specimens, fossils, rock jewelry and other rockin' items.

For more information, visit mostateparks.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.