Cape Girardeau PD: driver in custody after chase, crash near movie theater

Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri have found a man who they say led them on a chase on Friday, June 2.

According to police, Anthony Porter Jr., 24, is in the Cape County Jail on charges of first degree tampering, resisting a lawful stop and fourth degree assault.

Drivers called in complaining about a speeding driver on Interstate 55 southbound, north of Cape Girardeau. When police found the vehicle, they say it didn't stop.

Police say Porter drove a Dodge Charger with tinted windows into Gordonville. They said they then lost the car.

Later, police say the driver returned to Cape Girardeau, they saw him and another chase began.

According to police, the driver turned right onto Siemers Drive and clipped another car in the process. They say the car then turned into the movie theater's parking lot, lost its left front wheel and crashed behind the theater.

Police say the driver got out of the car and ran into Lowe's.

Porter's bond is set at $40,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.