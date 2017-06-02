Cape Girardeau, MO officer involved in February 2017 shooting death won't face charges

A Cape Girardeau police officer involved in a shooting that left a Cape Girardeau, MO man dead in February will not face criminal charges.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney issued a statement Friday saying that, after a review of facts concerning the shooting of Andrew R. McLendon on February 15, 2017, the officer's actions were both lawful and justified.

The prosecutor's report says that McLendon's family were provided the investigative file and allowed to review it; after reviewing the file, the family agreed with the prosecutor that criminal charges shouldn't be brought against the officer.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the officer will return to work after the internal investigation is finished. There is no date on when that might be.

