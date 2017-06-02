New student housing development underway in Cape Girardeau, MO

Another rendering of the new student housing. (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)

A rendering of the new student housing. (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)

The City of Cape Girardeau has unveiled plans for new, upscale housing development that is underway.

The $34 million "resort-like" apartment complex will have 281 apartments with 591 beds and is less than a mile from the campus.

A Texas firm partnered with Fronabarger to do the site grading and stormwater utility work. Axia Contracting is the builder for the project.

The facility will include a salt water pool, disc golf, club room, state of the art fitness center, computer lab and study rooms with a co-working space. Each unit will be fully furnished with a kitchen, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and Wi-Fi.

Units are rented by the bed; the development includes one, two and four-bedroom units.

They are located at the southeast corner of Lexington Avenue and North Sprigg Street.

The project is expected to be finished before the fall 2018 school year.

