50 air conditioners donated in southeast MO

Fifty air conditioners were donated to low-income and elderly customers in Cape Girardeau and Park Hills, Missouri on Friday, June 2.

According to Ameren Missouri, the air conditioners were donated to the East Missouri Action Agency, Inc., who then distributed them to customers in need.

"Our goal is to help people stay cool this summer and prevent needless heat-related deaths and illness that can happen when we experience extreme temperatures," said Russell Burger, director of the SEMO division for Ameren Missouri.

Eligible people were already selected by the agencies. They use poverty guidelines and other circumstances to determine qualification.

Those guidelines and circumstances include an income needs to be 35 percent below the poverty level. Customers are also eligible if they have a life-threatening condition that requires AC. They will need an active Ameren account in their name and cannot receive one if they have already gotten one in the last three years.

This is the 12th year that Ameren Missouri has sponsored the program.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.