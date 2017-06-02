Illinois woman dies while having cosmetic surgery in Florida

A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
Many cars pass through the intersection of I-55 and Highway 61/34 at Center Junction in Cape.
A Sikeston man has been found guilty on gun and methamphetamine charges.
When severe weather threatens like today, it's important to already have a plan in place to keep your family safe.
The name of an inmate who died at the Weakley County Jail on April 2 at 5:26 p.m. has been released.
