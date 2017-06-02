Free health screenings in southern Illinois

The National Kidney Foundation and Diabetes Today Resource Teams of southern Illinois are providing free health screenings.

The KidneyMobile, which has already been used to examine more than 50,000 people across Illinois, will be traveling around the region in June and August.

The screenings will be offered from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at Trinity Assembly in Carmi; Wednesday, June 7 at Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna; Thursday, June 8 at the Carbondale Civic Center; Friday, June 9 at Perry County Health Department; and Monday, August 28 at Sparta Community Hospital.

Anyone interested in getting checked for kidney disease, high blood pressure or diabetes is encouraged to attend.

No appointments are necessary.

For more information, contact the National Kidney Foundation at 312-321-1500 or Southern Illinois Healthcare at 618-457-5200.

