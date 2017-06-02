Homeowner says dogs alerted her to garage fire in Union Co., IL

A homeowner in Union County, Illinois said she woke up when her dogs started barking; that's when she noticed a strange glow in her bedroom.

Her garage was on fire.

Hours later, the homeowner said that no one was injured, but the family lost two vehicles, at least two motorcycles and several tools.

Investigators do not know what caused the fire.

