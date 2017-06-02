Crash in St. Francois County, MO injures 3

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle roll-over crash Thursday in St. Francois County, Mo.

The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Route H, just South of Perrine Road.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Kevin Whaley, of Farmington, drove his SUV into the path of a pick-up truck when he attempted to make a turn on the road.

The front of the SUV hit the left side of the truck.

Troopers report this caused the truck to go off the right side of the road and flip-over.

The driver of the truck, Daniel Lenhardt of Fredericktown, was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in the truck, Madelyn Lenhardt also of Fredericktown, was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Farmington with moderate injuries.

Whaley was treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries.

Troopers report everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

