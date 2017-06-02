This week in music: 1993 Janet Jackson

Let's step back in time and check the music scene from this week 24 years ago.

For the first week of June 1993, Billboard's Hot 100 had a duet by Vanessa Williams and Brian McKnight at number five with Love Is. The song was from the soundtrack to the Fox TV series Beverly Hills 90210. It was a breakthrough hit for McKnight and the third top ten hit for Williams.

At number four was SWV with Weak. It was the first and only number one hit for Taj, Coco and Lelee. SWV broke up as a group five short years later.

H-Town checked in at number three with Knockin' Da Boots. The song was originally titled Knockin' the Tennis Shoes but was changed before H-Town recorded it. By the way H-Town stands for Houston, where the two brothers who founded the group were from.

The R&B group Silk was at number two with Freak Me. It was also the bands first and only number one hit. Freak Me was written by Keith Sweat. Silk was the opening act on his tour at the time.

And in the top spot for this week in '93 was Janet Jackson with That's The Way Love Goes. The song signified a change in Jackson's musical style. The slower tempo fused pop, R&B and hip hop all together. That's the Way Love Goes spent 8 weeks at number one. That's the longest stint at the top of the charts than any release by member of the Jackson family. Just six years after its release, Billboard ranked it as the 13th biggest hit of all-time.

