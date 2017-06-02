What you need to know: June 2

Good morning! It's Friday, June 2, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Even though it’s possible we could see storms, meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer says the Heartland will see plenty of dry time, this weekend. Friday morning will be mostly warm and dry. Rain chances will be hit-or-miss for most of the Heartland. The weekend looks warm and muggy, and the better chance for rain will be on Saturday. But Laura says there will be plenty of chances to get outside and enjoy the June weekend.

Making Headlines

Welcome home, champs! Family, friends, and fans welcomed home the Notre Dame girls soccer team early Friday morning after a thrilling overtime win to with the Class 2 State Championship.

Deadly casino attack: A lone gunman stormed into a crowded casino in Manila, Philippines, and set fire to gambling tables, killing at least 36 people.

Beware of beetles: The Missouri Department of Conservation is concerned about an increase in the Japanese beetle population. The bugs overtake gardens and can destroy bushes and plants.

