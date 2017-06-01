Jackson, MO baseball fan travels 800 miles to meet favorite player

Would you drive hundreds of miles to another country to see your favorite athlete?

A Jackson, Missouri woman did just that for a former Cardinals player.

"It was the best day ever," Amanda Pitts said.

It's probably every baseball fan's dream to attend a game and get the chance to meet their favorite player. But that dream became a challenge for Amanda Pitts when her favorite Cardinal infielder Pete Kozma switched teams.

"He got traded to the [Texas] Rangers and then I looked to see where the Rangers were going to be for Memorial Day weekend," she said. "They were going to be in Canada and there was so much excitement in my house."

Pitts keeps a bucket list with her mom and twin sister which includes a goal to visit every baseball stadium in the Major League; and ironically, Toronto was next.

"Oh my gosh so much excitement," Pitts said. "I didn't even plan on doing a sign or anything, but my mom was like just take a chance, and if he doesn't see it, no big deal."

So when Pitts took her seat in Rogers Centre, she had no clue about a surprise that was moments away.

"Next thing you know they do the National Anthem," she said. "I was like 'he's not going to come over here' - and next thing you know, all the players go in the dugout and Pete Kozma comes my way."

"He just asked how I was, I asked how he was and it was just… I don't even remember I was just so excited!" Pitts described.

And if that moment wasn't enough, Pitts said the next day she got lucky and caught Kozma's foul ball during batting practice.

She said the eight hundred miles she drove is nothing compared to the experience she'll treasure for the rest of her life.

"It was totally worth it and if I had to do, I would do it all over again!" she said. "He'll always be one of my favorites!"

Below is the video from their interaction (Courtest of MLB Advanced Media).

