Delta superintendent to keep position after DWI ticket

Delta School Superintendent Mellissa Heath will remain on the job, said school board president Ken Cook.

Heath's future was uncertain because of a recent DWI arrest. School board members met Thursday to talk about Heath's future with the district, but ultimately decided that Heath will return for the 2017-2018 school year.

Heath was recently given a ticket for DWI while sitting in a parked car in a Jackson parking lot, Cook said. However, Cook also said Health acknowledged the charge, said it was an error in judgment on her part and took full responsibility for her actions.

Cook said the school board is still taking the incident very seriously and that the matter remains under investigation.

