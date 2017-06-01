Famed WWII veteran, Cape Girardeau native to get painting on MO Wall of Fame

The late Gen. Seth McKee will be added to Cape Girardeau's Missouri Wall of Fame this summer.

"He was like a living history book," says his nephew Brad McKee.

Gen. McKee was the highest ranking survivor of D-Day. He also fought in the Battle of the Bulge and would tell his family about times he had to land a plane that was missing an engine.

"I was always just so in awe of his accomplishments and what he did," McKee said.

"I want to express my gratitude to Tony to Mayor Rediger, to the artist that agreed to do the work and to those who have helped come up with the money to make this project happen," said McKee.

Gen. McKee considered Cape Girardeau his hometown. He is also featured on Freedom Rock in the Veterans Plaza at Cape Girardeau County Park North.

Family friend Tony Koeller had been working on getting McKee on the wall since he met him in 2013.

"The more I found out about him the more awe struck I was," said Koeller.

Koeller went to Mayor Rediger when he thought he had hit a wall in the process. Rediger completely supported the idea and said he wasn't going to take no for an answer.

The project is being funded by Cape Girardeau's visitors bureau fund. The painting will be done by local artist Craig Thomas who says it will go in between Mark Twain and Omar Bradley, and should take three to four days to finish once they get everything set up.

