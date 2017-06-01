Lady Bull Dogs welcomed home after winning state title

The Notre Dame girls soccer team defeated Springfield Catholic 2-1 in overtime Thursday in Kansas City to win the Class 2 State Championship.

Megan Heisserer scored the game winner for Notre Dame to earn the win.

The team was welcomed home by family, friends, and fans early Friday morning. They were escorted back into down with a police escort just before 1 a.m.

Heisserer said it was a great way to end the season, "It felt great, I was really excited just getting that last goal and winning the state championship, it was a great feeling.Going into overtime was hard because we were hot and really tired, but we pushed through and got the win, so it was great."

This is the first championship for the Notre Dame girls.

