Father to bike more than 2,000 miles to honor daughter, raise organ donation awareness

Abigail Mae Conner passed away in Cancun, Mexico back in January.

Last month, her father began a 2,000-mile journey to honor her life and to raise awareness for organ donation.

Bill Conner is traveling by bike; he began his trek in Madison, Wisconsin and plans to make his final stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to Bill, his daughter and her brother were vacationing at a Mexican resort when tragedy struck. He said just two hours into the trip, the siblings were discovered inside of a swimming pool with their faces down.

Bill said he believes something was slipped into their drinks.

Although her brother survived and made a full recovery, Bill said Abigail lost her life in the incident.

Beyond this tragedy, this grieving father said his daughter has helped save the lives of other people. Bill said that four men, ranging in age between 20 and 60 years old, are alive because Abigail was an organ donor. Now, he is traveling across the country to help spread awareness about organ donation.

"Organ donation is important because you shouldn't be burying things that help other people live and live better lives," said Conner. "It doesn't cost anybody anything and if you sign up as a donor, they test everything that you have — they use what they can."

Bill made his trip through Jackson and Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon. He plans to continue riding up to 65 miles each day, six days per week to meet his goal.

If you would like to help Bill Conner, click here to be taken to his GoFundMe page.

To learn more about how you can become an organ donor, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.