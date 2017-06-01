Tractor destroyed in barn fire in West Frankfort

Fire crews from five departments responded to a fire inside a barn in West Frankfort.

According to Captain Craig Lemmon, emergency crews were called to the barn just before noon.

Lemmon said a tractor overheated and caught the barn on fire.

The owner said he parked his tractor in the barn about an hour before the fire started. He said he saw smoke coming out of the barn, so he called for help.

The tractor was destroyed and the barn has severe damage.

Crews from Benton, Ziegler, Johnston City, and Ewing all responded to the call.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.