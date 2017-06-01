Schnucks issues allergy alert on cakes for undeclared walnuts

Schnucks Bakery has issued an allergy alert related to its Cinnamon Pudding Half Cakes and Cake slices.

According to a spokesman, the cakes may contain walnuts that aren't listed on the label.

Anyone that has an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts may have a serious or lift-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the cake.

They were sold in all 100 Schnucks stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

The alert includes:

Schnucks Bakery Half Cinnamon Pudding Cake (all sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017)

Schnucks Bakery Cinnamon Pudding Cake Slice (all sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017)

Schnucks Bakery Sliced Pudding Cake Tray (all sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017)

There have been no reports of any illnesses, but the issue was brought to the company's attention by a customer.

If you have questions, you can call Schnucks Consumer Affairs at 314-994-4400.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.