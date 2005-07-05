Fireworks Fight; One Police Officer Injured

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- A Cape Girardeau 4th of July celebration turns into a violent confrontation when part of a crowd turns on police.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Chief Stephen Strong, police officers responded to a complaint about a rowdy crowd shooting fireworks on Hanover Street shortly before 10:00 p.m. When police arrived people began throwing fireworks at their squad car. Someone from the crowd then came up and struck an officer in the head with a metal object. The injured officer was then rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Officers called in back-up from the Cape Girardeau County Sherriff, Scott County Sheriff, Scott City P.D., SEMO D.P.S, Missouri Highway Patrol and Cape Girardeau Fire Department.