Fireworks Fight; One Police Officer Injured

By: Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- A Cape Girardeau 4th of July celebration turns into a violent confrontation when part of a crowd turns on police.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Chief Stephen Strong, police officers responded to a complaint about a rowdy crowd shooting fireworks on Hanover Street shortly before 10:00 p.m.  When police arrived people began throwing fireworks at their squad car.  Someone from the crowd then came up and struck an officer in the head with a metal object.  The injured officer was then rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Officers called in back-up from the Cape Girardeau County Sherriff, Scott County Sheriff, Scott City P.D., SEMO D.P.S, Missouri Highway Patrol and Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Officers made three arrests (two minors and one adult).  They remain in custody.

