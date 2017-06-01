WATCH: Pres. Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris Climate Accord

President Donald Trump announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

He made the announcement in a press conference on Thursday, June 1.

"We'll be the cleanest," Pres. Trump said of the U.S. "We're going to have the cleanest air. We're going to have the cleanest water."

He said his job as President is to do everything in his power to give America a level playing field. He said he's willing to negotiate new terms for the Paris Accord, or a new agreement.

According to CBS, the U.S. will be one of three countries out of 197 nations that isn't a signatory on the Paris climate agreement.

Abandoning the pact was one of Trump's principal campaign pledges, but America's allies have expressed alarm about the likely consequences.

Trump said Wednesday he was still listening to "a lot of people both ways." He later promoted his Rose Garden announcement in a tweet.

