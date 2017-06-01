National Doughnut Day: Where to score a free treat

If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll want to jump for joy on the First Friday of June… or at least head to your favorite place to get a doughnut.

That’s because it’s National Doughnut Day.

Even better news, shops across the country are offering free pastries on June 2. CLICK HERE to see the deals.

