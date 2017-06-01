Sikeston man sentenced in 2015 deadly shooting

Devin Alexander was shot to death in December 2015. (Courtesy: Sikeston DPS)

A Sikeston man will spend 26 years in prison in connection to the 2015 shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Tiarrius Gant, 19, was convicted by a jury on charges of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Gant's conviction stems from the December 29, 2015 shooting death of 17-year-old Devin Alexander.

According to investigators, Alexander and three others walked up to Gant's vehicle as he and another man sat inside.

Witnesses told police they decided to "play a trick" on Gant. That's when Alexander opened the passenger side door and Gant shot him in the chest.

All the witnesses told police Gant never said anything prior to pulling the trigger.

Authorities arrested Gant in St. Louis then brought him back to New Madrid County.

