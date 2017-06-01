$2.9 million Lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau, MO

If you buy Lottery tickets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, you might be luckier than you think.

The Missouri Lottery is looking for a Lotto player in Cape Girardeau who matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday, May 31. The winning ticket was sold at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store, located at 920 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

The winning numbers are: 4, 5, 6, 8, 27 and 43.

According to May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery, the player holding this winning ticket should “sign the back of it right away and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize at one of our Lottery offices.”

This win marks the 243rd time the Lotto jackpot has been hit. Wednesday night's winner is now the 468th Missouri Lottery-made millionaire.

Draw Game winners, including those who play Lotto, have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Nov. 27, 2017.

Prizes can be claimed at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City.

