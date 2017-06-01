Household chemical collection available for Jackson & Perry County IL residents

A free two-day household chemical collection will be held at the SIUC Arena, south parking lot on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. This event helps residents safely dispose of old and unwanted household chemicals.

Waste can be dropped off at the site between 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9 and 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. This rain or shine event is open to Jackson and Perry County residents, participants must show a valid state ID or utility bill with an eligible address for entry into the event. To keep wait times short, participants are encouraged to consolidate loads with friends and neighbors.



Items that will be accepted at the collection include: paint, paint thinner, aerosols, household cleaners, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, motor oil, antifreeze, old gasoline, rechargeable batteries, solvents, polishes, pool chemicals, and lawn chemicals. Mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs will be taken as well. Also accepted will be unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter. These items should be brought in their original container, but you may black out all personal information other than the drug name. Do not bring in controlled substances, needles, syringes or inhalers.



Items which will absolutely NOT be accepted at the collection include: explosives, ammunition, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, propane tanks, farm machinery oil, electronics, alkaline & lead-acid batteries, appliances, tires, radioactive material, and medical waste. No business, agricultural, or government wastes will be accepted. Eligible participants wishing to dispose of materials in containers larger than five gallons must contact Jackson County Health Dept. prior to the event.



The event is sponsored by Jackson County Health Dept., Jackson County Board and Perry County Solid Waste. Please contact Jackson County Health Department at 684-3143, ext. 128 for more information, or visit www.RecycleJacksonCounty.org.

