Cape Girardeau PD to hold Neighborhood Roll Call

This week's Neighborhood Roll Call will be at Emerald and Middle on Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

Join the Cape Girardeau Police Department to find out what's happening in your area and interact with your police officers.

Kona Ice will also be in the area, so bring the kids!

