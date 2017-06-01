Teen injured in crash in Ste. Genevieve County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen injured in crash in Ste. Genevieve County

A teenager was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after a single vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:09 p.m. on route 32 east of route 144.

Troopers report a 2000 Ford Escort driven by 19-year-old Megan Elder was traveling west on 32 when the car went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, a fence, then overturned.

According to the crash report, Elder was not wearing a safety device and suffered moderate injuries.

She was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center.

