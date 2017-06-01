June 2 celebrity birthdays

He's a wrestler who has held the WWE World Championship belt. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter named him the Wrestler of the Year in 2016. AJ Styles is 40 today.

He's a longtime comedian turned TV game show host. You see him weekday afternoons here on KFVS12 as he hosts Let's Make A Deal. Wayne Brady is 45 today.

He gained fame on Saturday Night Live with his his impersonations of former President George W. Bush. He also helped turn a skit from that show into the Wayne's World Movie. Dana Carvey is 62 today.

He's an actor best known as "Beaver" Cleaver on the TV show Leave It to Beaver. Jerry Mathers is 68 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.