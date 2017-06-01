This week in music: 1964 Love Me Do

Let's drop some quarters in The Breakfast Show's Juke Box of Memories.

This morning we check out the songs that were being played on the radio this week in 1964.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Louis Armstrong at number five with Hello Dolly. The song was originally performed by Carol Channing in the original 1964 Broadway production of the musical. But before Hello Dolly opened, Armstrong cut a demo to promote the show. That demo was later released as a commercial single. It became a number one hit for Armstrong. It also made Armstrong, who was 62 at the time, the oldest person to ever reach number one on the Hot 100.

The Ray Charles Singers were at number four with Love Me With All Your Heart. Charles heard the original Mexican version of the song while on a cruise. He liked it so much, he recorded an English version which became a hit.

At number three was a Motown classic. My Guy was Mary Wells biggest hit. It was written and produced by Smokey Robinson. After topping the charts with the song, Wells left the Motown label to sign with 20th Century Fox but her later career never reached the heights she had experienced at Motown.

The Dixie Cups were in the number two spot with Chapel of Love. The song tells the story of a woman's excitement and happiness on her wedding day as she and her fiance are going to the Chapel of Love.

1964 is known as the year of The Beatles. And John, Paul, George and Ringo had another number one hit this week 53 years ago. Love Me Do was originally released in Great Britain in 1962 where it was a top 20 hit. But it wasn't released in the U.S. until 1964 at the height of Beatlemania. It became the band's fourth chart topping single. By the way, there are three versions of Love Me Do. One with Pete Best on drums. He was dropped from the band before the single was release. Ringo Starr replaced Best and played on another version of the song but that version was also not released. The hit single actually featured session drummer Andy White on drums.

