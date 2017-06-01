Four things you need to know on 6/1

It's Thursday, June 1, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: There will be the chance for rain and scattered showers for most of the day, but they will be isolated and the threat for any severe weather is low. Much of the Heartland will stay dry. It will be partly cloudy and warm, with temps reaching the upper 80s for many. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend continues and the chance for severe weather increases over the weekend.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

IL lawmakers approve minimum wage hike: State lawmakers have approved a plan to increase Illinois' minimum wage to $15 over five years. The Senate voted 30-23 Wednesday evening, a day after the House backed it. The state's minimum wage is $8.25. The proposal would raise it incrementally until 2022. The plan also includes a tax credit for some small businesses.

Comey OK'd to testify; House committee issues subpoenas: Subpoenas for four others were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

No decision made in IL budget crisis: Governor Bruce Rauner, Senate Republic Leader Christine Radogno and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin held a press conference yesterday to announce lawmakers have still not agreed on a budget.

Princeton, KY man charged with murder of Eddyville woman: A Princeton man faces a murder charge after the discovery of a body in a home in Lyon County.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.