Tips for how to deal with trees in high winds

It can cause a headache when a tree falls onto your property, especially when it damages or lands on something.

With the high winds coming through storm season it's a big problem. It really is the last thing you want to see when you get back from a vacation.

"It sort of blew our mind," said Joe Kight, a home owner who returned home to a tree on his shed. "We were more concerned about our lawn furniture than we were our tree standing."

Kight is not alone. Tony Troendle works for Advanced Tree LLC in Jackson, Mo.

His company has received more than 60 calls since Monday for downed or damaged trees.

"It's hard to tell with an untrained eye," said Troendle. "If you're starting to pick up 1-2 inch branches, that might be a sign of a bigger problem up in the tree and also you can look for splitting down the trunk of the tree, a lot of times it can go unnoticed for a long time until something like this happens."

The best thing you can do before a storm is call for an expert look.

Many tree companies like Advanced Tree LLC will do free estimates. It's a precaution that could save you money on repair costs after the tree falls.

