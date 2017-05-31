New Missouri voter ID laws set to take effect June 1

If you live in Missouri, you'll need to show your photo ID the next time you vote.

The state's new voter ID law takes affect Thursday, June 1.

Allen Seabaugh, Cape Girardeau County Supervisor of Elections, said that if you don't have a driver's license, military ID, or a passport, don't panic: You can fill out a form at your polling place to get the process started.

"After you sign that statement the voter can then present another form of ID like a voter identification card or utility bill," said Seabaugh.

Voting experts say no registered voter will be turned away and any government with your name and address will work after signing the that form.

The Secretary of State's office is helping people to obtain a free non-driver's license for the purpose of voting.

To find more information on Missouri's photo ID requirements click here.

