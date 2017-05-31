Study: Too much TV linked to diabetes in youth

According to the Child Heart and Health Study in England, 18 percent of children between ages nine and 10 were at risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes if they spent an average of three hours watching TV.

To help parents track children’s time in front of the TV, the American Academy of Pediatrics has developed a Media Time Calculator.

Tiffany Fleeman, a grandparent who works as a registered nurse, said she tries to keep the amount of time in front of the television at a minimum.

“Today’s children only want to sit in front of the TV. That’s all they want to do," Fleeman said. "I try to encourage her to only do morning times, when they first get up. We have cartoon time, breakfast, we get dressed, we go to the park, they’re outside.”

Fleeman said she believes playing outside helps children to become more active, which in turn allows them to maintain better health.

She believes that using the Media Time Calculator would be a bonus for parents who wish to keep their kids active.

Click here for the American Academy of Pediatric's Media Time Calculator.

