ISP warns of phone scam asking for donations

Officers with the Illinois State Police said they will not be calling to ask for donations and if you get a call asking for one, report it immediately.

This phone scam is currently circulating throughout the state.

An individual will call claiming to be associated with the ISP and ask for donations for fallen officers.

The phone number most often associated with the call is (312) 789-5176; however, phone scammers can quickly change the phone number that is displayed on caller ID.

The ISP warns citizens to be wary of calls soliciting money regardless of what number is displayed, especially if threats are made by the caller or they become pushy.

Officers with the ISP will never call to solicit money on behalf of the department or ask you to send money to us for any reason.

The ISP encourages those who believe they have been the victim of a phone scam to call (800) 243-0618, and report it to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.

For information on the different types of phone scams and indicators of phone scams, please visit the Illinois Attorney General website or the Federal Trade Commission.

