Deputies ID woman injured in train vs. vehicle crash in Jackson Co., IL

A Carterville, Illinois woman was injured in a crash between a train and a passenger vehicle in Jackson County, Illinois on Wednesday, May 31.

According to the sheriff's department, it happened around 2:30 p.m. just outside of Carbondale at the intersection of Helm Road south of DeSoto.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a 2010 Honda Accord driven by 48-year-old Monique Leonard, of Carterville, was going west across the railroad tracks when it crossed the path of a southbound Amtrak train.

Deputies say Leonard was taken to an area hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was severely damaged and pieces of it were thrown in a southward path from the intersection. The cross was marked with railroad crossing signs on both east and west sides of the tracks.

The train was damaged and repairs were needed to make it operational and able to reach the Carbondale Amtrak station.

Deputies say Leonard was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

A spokesperson for Amtrak said the train was coming from Chicago and headed to Carbondale.

The train was stopped in the southbound lane as the investigation into the crash took place.

No one on board the Amtrak train was hurt.

