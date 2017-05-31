Notre Dame girls soccer beats Duchesne to head to state champion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Notre Dame girls soccer beats Duchesne to head to state championship

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The ultimate prize is within their grasp. 

The Notre Dame Lady Bulldogs took down Duchesne 2-0 in the Class 2 soccer semifinal to head to the state championship. 

This is only the second time in school history that the Bulldogs have competed for the state title. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Video of one-armed teen catcher gains following

    Video of one-armed teen catcher gains following

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:31:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:47:24 GMT
    A video of Luke Terry, a teenage baseball catcher with one arm, has garnered millions of views on Twitter after being posted over the Easter weekend. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Tony Austin)A video of Luke Terry, a teenage baseball catcher with one arm, has garnered millions of views on Twitter after being posted over the Easter weekend. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Tony Austin)

    Millions have watched the video, including baseball legends Deion Sanders and Chipper Jones.

    Millions have watched the video, including baseball legends Deion Sanders and Chipper Jones.

  • Murray State's Stark earns All-America Honors

    Murray State's Stark earns All-America Honors

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:26:33 GMT
    Stark earns honors (Source: Murray State University)Stark earns honors (Source: Murray State University)
    (Source: Murray State University)(Source: Murray State University)

    Murray State men's basketball player Jonathan Stark has been named part of the Associated Press NCAA D-I Men's Basketball All-America Team.

    Murray State men's basketball player Jonathan Stark has been named part of the Associated Press NCAA D-I Men's Basketball All-America Team.

  • Murray to face West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament

    Murray to face West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:54:54 GMT
    Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)
    Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)

    Murray State Racers will face West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

    Murray State Racers will face West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

    •   
Powered by Frankly