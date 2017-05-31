Families of fallen heroes fundraiser to be held in Perryville, MO

Perryville Backstoppers and Perryville McDonald's will be hosting the first McBackstoppers Night.

The event will take place on June 28 from 4-8 p.m at the McDonald's in Perryville, MO.

During this time, there will be first responders helping in McDonald’s by handing food out at the drive through, delivering food to customers dinning in or greeting and speaking with customers.

There will also be emergency vehicles on display for the community to view.

Community member have the opportunity to meet first responders that protect them and to support a great organization.

Backstoppers supports families of fallen first responders that have died in the line of duty or have suffered a catastrophic injury.

Currently Backstoppers supports 81 families with 66 dependent children.

Backstoppers have been supporting families of fallen heroes since 1959.

All money raised will go to Backstoppers. Please come out and support Perryville Backstoppers.

For more information contact you can call Cpl. Jeri Cain at (573) 547-4546 or email at jericain@cityofperryville.com.

