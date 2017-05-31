1 lane of US 67 SB remains closed in Butler Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

(Source: MSHP Troop E/Twitter) (Source: MSHP Troop E/Twitter)
(Source: Sgt. Clark Parrott/Missouri State Highway Patrol) (Source: Sgt. Clark Parrott/Missouri State Highway Patrol)
(Source: Sgt. Clark Parrott/Missouri State Highway Patrol) (Source: Sgt. Clark Parrott/Missouri State Highway Patrol)
(Source: MSHP) (Source: MSHP)
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One southbound lane of US 67 remains closed after a crash on Wednesday, May 31.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both northbound lanes are open.

Crews are removing the debris from the area after a tractor trailer carrying sulfuric acid overturned.

The driver said he doesn't know how the crash happened. He said he lost control of the tractor trailer and it flipped onto its side.

The driver is reported to have cuts and bruises but has denied medical treatment.

The closed southbound lane is expected to reopen to traffic around noon on Friday, June 2.

