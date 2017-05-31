April activity from IL State Police Dist. 22

The Illinois State Police District 22 has been working to improve the quality of life in Illinois by promoting public safety in the month of April.

District 22 officers patrol and handle calls for service in the Southern Illinois counties of Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union.

April activities for District 22 officers:

Responded to 93 Calls for Service

Issued 595 Citations

Issued 698 Written Warnings

Arrested 7 motorists for Driving Under the Influence

Handled 30 Crashes, including two fatal

Conducted 247 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections, 22 led to either the driver or vehicle being placed Out of Service for safety violations

Assisted 104 Motorists on the side of the road

Made 34 Criminal Arrests

Citations issued for the Fatal Four:

Seven for DUI

163 for Speeding

96 for Occupant Restraint

110 for Distracted Driving

Safety Education Officer:

Conducted 24 Presentations

479 Attendees (area students, parents, residents and school staff)

District 22 officers want to remind the public to follow Scotts Law, “The Move Over Law”:

Reduce your speed

Yield the Right of Way, change lanes away from the authorized emergency vehicle

Proceed with due regard to safety and traffic conditions.

