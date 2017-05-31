Sheriff's Dept: 2 men in custody after stray bullets hit neighboring house

Two men are in custody in connection with a shooting that led to stray bullets hitting a neighboring home.

According to Captain David James with Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, one man was shooting a gun off in a home on Pecan Valley Lane in Oak Ridge, Mo. over the Memorial Day weekend.

Deputies said they investigating a report of shots fired at 113 Pecan Valley Lane in Oak Ridge, at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday when they spotted Corey D. Harrison in the driveway.

Harrison said that, while nobody was inside the home, he heard the door slamming. This caused him to believe that someone was attempting to break in the home. Harrison then said he got his gun and started firing through the front door of the home. He said the stray bullets hit the home and a neighbor's home.

When deputies entered the home they found the front door had many bullet holes in it along with roughly 40 .9mm casings on the living room floor.

Deputies also found a .9mm Taurus Millennium G2 pistol laying on the living room table with a empty box of ammunition on the couch.

Corey D. Harrison was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree property damage and possession of marijuana. He's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Daniel T. Aguilar was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His court date was scheduled for Monday, June 12.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.