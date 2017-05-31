Charges filed against Oak Ridge, MO man suspected of school brea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charges filed against Oak Ridge, MO man suspected of school break-in

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
OAK RIDGE, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said they've arrested a man suspected of breaking into Oak Ridge School over Memorial Day weekend.

Students were in class on Wednesday, May 31 for summer school. The school district personnel said the break-in happened at a time when there wasn't anyone in the building.

As a result of the investigation, Michael A. Fischer, 36, of Oak Ridge, was arrested.

Formal charges were filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office against Fischer. An arrest warrant was signed by Judge Gary Kamp on June 1 for burglary felony theft. Fischer's bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

