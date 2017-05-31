Pelley full-time '60 Minutes' correspondent, Mason named interim anchor of 'CBS Evening News'

This May 15, 2013 file photo shows Scott Pelley, anchor of "CBS Evening News," at the CBS Upfront in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

CBS News announced on Wednesday, May 31 that Scott Pelley will become a full-time correspondent for "60 Minutes."

He will also report on major stories and breaking news events.

Since 2011, Pelley has been both a correspondent for 60 Minutes and the anchor and manager editor of the CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley. This will mark Pelley's 14th season with 60 Minutes; he joined the program as a correspondent in 2004.

“Scott’s tenure as Anchor and Managing Editor of the CBS Evening News has been one of the finest chapters in the history of this storied broadcast,” said Steve Capus, Executive Editor of CBS News and Executive Producer of the CBS Evening News. “Ever the consummate professional, Scott’s commitment to outstanding journalism, enterprise reporting and memorable storytelling has propelled the CBS Evening News to new heights and made the broadcast a showcase for excellence.”

Anthony Mason will serve as the interim anchor of the CBS Evening News beginning in the coming weeks. Mason will continue to co-anchor CBS This Morning: Saturday with Alex Wagner.

