1 hurt in crash at William and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger van sent at least one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of William and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Traffic was blocked as crews worked the scene.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, a passenger vehicle failed to stop at a stoplight and hit a commercial vehicle. The trailer then jackknifed.

He said the driver of the passenger vehicle had minor injuries.

