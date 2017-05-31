Police: dangerous situation involving a gun avoided in Paducah

This is the airsoft gun that the suspect was using, according to police. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Officers in Paducah said a teenager with an altered airsoft pellet gun caused quite a scare on Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, a woman called for help after she said a young man pointed a gun at her in Noble Park.

She told officers that the suspect was riding a hoverboard. She claimed the man pointed a gun at her and several others at one of the park shelters.

Responding officers found the man near Baumer Field and told him to show his hands. When he raised his hands, investigators said he still had the gun in his right hand.

Officers drew their weapons and took the gun from the man, according to a release from the department.

As it turns out, the weapon was an airsoft gun. The orange tip had been painted black.

Investigators said the 18-year-old suspect claimed he was shooting trees in the park. He denied pointing it at anyone.

Charges in the case are pending.

