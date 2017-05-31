Southeast MO State physics professor to give 'Eclipse 101' presentation

Dr. Peggy Hill, professor of physics at Southeast Missouri State University, will give two upcoming community talks in Perryville and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to further inform residents for the total solar eclipse occurring on August 21.

The Perryville presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 1 in the Perry Park Center in Perryville, Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau presentation is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

The title of the presentation is "Eclipse 101: Preparing for Darkness at Noon."

Both talks are free and open to the public.

This information session will help people understand the science of the upcoming solar eclipse.

Hill will help participants learn valuable tips for safe-viewing, as well as offer educational activities the entire family can enjoy.

“We will also talk about local astronomical resources, upcoming events and opportunities to learn more,” Hill said.

Hill will also discuss the Citizen CATE experiment site where research will be conducted on August 21 in Perryville.

Citizen CATE is a nationwide endeavor by citizen astronomers at more than 60 U.S. sites, including Perryville, positioned along the “path of totality” taking images of the brightness of the inner solar corona during the eclipse as it passes over various locations across the United States.

These images have been challenging for astronomers to previously capture.

While the totality phase of the eclipse will only last about two minutes at each site, data will be collected from each site and combined in a 90-minute movie to reveal for the first time how this part of the solar atmosphere changes during 90 minutes.

The National Solar Observatory, with support from the National Science Foundation, is funding the cost of equipment for Southeast students and faculty to use to collect data while in Perryville during the eclipse.

