Mother, child escape Cape Girardeau Co. fire unharmed

A mother and child had to run to safety after a house fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

It happened on Wednesday, May 31.

The homeowner said that she heard a "pop" come from the front of the house and then saw the flames.

Millersville firefighters said the fire started on the front porch and is not considered suspicious.

Three departments responded to the scene to help put out the flames.

Neither the mother nor the child was hurt.

