Cape Girardeau officers to take part in Law Enforcement Torch Run

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A group of officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department took part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run to support Special Olympics Missouri.

The run began at 8 a.m. on the Southern Expressway and ended at Banterra Bank.

At the finish line, officers challenged bank employees to a hot wing eating competition.

