June 1 celebrity birthdays

He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role of a washed up boxer in the Clint Eastwood movie Million Dollar Baby.

But he's starred in dozens of other movies including: The Shawshank Redemption, Unforgiven, Bruce Almighty, The Dark Knight trilogy. Morgan Freeman is 80 today.

He's the new Spider-Man. His first appearance as the wall-crawler cam in Captain America: Civil War. The summer you'll see him in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland is 21 today.

She's a comedienne and actress who currently stars alongside Goldie Hawn in the movie Snatched. She's also known for her role in Trainwreck. Amy Schumer is 36 today.

He was one half of the most successful duos in country music history. You heard him on hits like: Neon Moon, That Ain't No Way to Go, Only in America, Red Dirt Road and many many others. Randy Dunn of Brooks & Dunn is 64 today.

She's a singer-songwriter who's won seven Grammy Awards. She's best known for her album Jagged Little Pill which sold over 33 million copies. Alanis Morissette is 43 today.

He's one of the highest charting singers of all time. He was second only to Elvis Presley as the top charting act of the 1950's.

In his career, he's sold over 45 million records and scored dozens of hits like: Ain't That a Shame, Love Letters in the Sand and I Almost Lost My Mind. Pat Boone is 83 today.

